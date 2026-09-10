Vvaan song Chhathi Maiya: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra turn to faith amid crisis. Watch

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen together in Vvaan, and on Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s new devotional track, Chhathi Maiya. The music video shows Tamannaah’s character keeping her faith above everything else and seeking the blessings of Chhathi Maiya in a time of crisis.

About the song Chhathi Maiya

Tamannaah Bhatia in The Vvaan's new track Chhathi Maiya.

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The 3-minute-and-30-second-long song shows Sidharth questioning Tamannaah’s faith as she insists on participating in Chhath Puja. The music video then follows her performing Chhath Puja with other women. It shows Tamannaah bringing to life the emotional depth of Chhath Puja with a track rooted in faith and dedicated to the goddess worshipped during the festival. The music video ends with Tamannaah having an accident, but the couple witnesses a miracle of sorts that restores their faith.

The song’s lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore, while the choreography has been done by Chinni Prakash. It has been produced by Vishal Mishra and Kandarpa Kalita.

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‘Humble attempt to bring Bihari pride on the big screen’

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the song, Tamannaah said, “It feels surreal to be a part of The Vvaan and bring to life the pride of Bihar and Patna by celebrating Chhath for the first time on the big screen of the Indian Film Industry through the Chhathi Maiya song. It's our humble attempt to bring the Bihari pride of India on the big screen, and all we hope is that the audience feels equally spiritual and devotional the way we felt throughout the journey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the song, Tamannaah said, “It feels surreal to be a part of The Vvaan and bring to life the pride of Bihar and Patna by celebrating Chhath for the first time on the big screen of the Indian Film Industry through the Chhathi Maiya song. It's our humble attempt to bring the Bihari pride of India on the big screen, and all we hope is that the audience feels equally spiritual and devotional the way we felt throughout the journey.” {{/usCountry}}

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Singer and composer Vishal Mishra said, “It is truly an honour and a blessing for me to bring the faith and sacred tradition of Chhath, deeply rooted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, to Hindi cinema for the first time. My only wish is for the beauty and fragrance of our culture to travel to every corner of the world, and receive the love and respect it truly deserves.”

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The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is a fantasy mystery thriller. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in key roles. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film will hit theatres on September 25, 2026.