Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement award, Anurag Thakur announces

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 26, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Actor Waheeda Rehman is the latest Bollywood actor to get honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Last year, it was presented to Asha Parekh.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be veteran actor Waheeda Rehman. The legendary actor has worked in films such as Guide and Reshma Aur Shera.

Waheeda Rehman is this year's recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement award.

On Tuesday, I&B minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

He added, “Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.”

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” he added.

Waheeda made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955). She has featured in many films such as Pyaasa (1957), Guide (1965), Khamoshi (1969), Phagun (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Rang De Basanti (2006), and Delhi 6 (2009) among many others.

