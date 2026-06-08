‘Was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say’: Vikram Bhatt recalls broke days while dating Sushmita Sen

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about a challenging phase from his early career, revealing that even while he was professionally active and dating former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, he was going through a severe financial crunch.

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen at an event.

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In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram reflected on the mid-1990s period when he was working as an assistant to director Mahesh Bhatt and gradually building his own space in Bollywood. It was around this time that he met Sushmita Sen on the sets of Dastak (1996), which marked her debut film. As their relationship developed alongside their work in the industry, he shared that his personal finances remained extremely unstable despite being surrounded by big film projects.

I was broke and struggling

Looking back at that phase, Vikram Bhatt said that even while he was working on major film projects and moving in high-profile circles, his financial situation was extremely difficult and he often didn’t have enough for basic daily expenses. He shared, “I was a struggling director. Mere paas zeher khane ke paise nahi the (I did not have money to consume poison). I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira.”

Life beyond the relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen eventually went their separate ways after a few years. He later dated actor Ameesha Patel from 2002 to 2007, after they collaborated on Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. Looking back at his personal and professional journey, the filmmaker observed that while his relationships did not stand the test of time, his films have continued to connect with audiences over the years. Legal troubles in recent months {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen eventually went their separate ways after a few years. He later dated actor Ameesha Patel from 2002 to 2007, after they collaborated on Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. Looking back at his personal and professional journey, the filmmaker observed that while his relationships did not stand the test of time, his films have continued to connect with audiences over the years. Legal troubles in recent months {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The interview comes at a time when Vikram Bhatt has also been navigating legal challenges in his personal life. In December 2025, he and his wife, art curator Shwetambari Soni, were arrested over allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust connected to a film project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interview comes at a time when Vikram Bhatt has also been navigating legal challenges in his personal life. In December 2025, he and his wife, art curator Shwetambari Soni, were arrested over allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust connected to a film project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their bail plea was initially rejected by the Rajasthan High Court in January 2026. However, relief came the following month when the Supreme Court intervened and granted them bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their bail plea was initially rejected by the Rajasthan High Court in January 2026. However, relief came the following month when the Supreme Court intervened and granted them bail. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the recent allegations against him, Bhatt strongly denied any wrongdoing and said, “All I can say is that it is nonsense. They have not been able to prove anything in the chargesheet. It is the most bizarre chargesheet. But the matter is now before the court. Whatever I say today, people will think I am only trying to defend myself. So I would rather let the court defend me. I have faith that the truth will come out.”

On the professional front, Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, also being referred to as Haunted 2. The upcoming horror thriller stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in lead roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.

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