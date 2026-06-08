...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say’: Vikram Bhatt recalls broke days while dating Sushmita Sen

Vikram Bhatt has opened up about a challenging phase about financial struggles whilst dating former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen.

Jun 08, 2026 11:40 am IST
Written by Monica Yadav
Advertisement

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about a challenging phase from his early career, revealing that even while he was professionally active and dating former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, he was going through a severe financial crunch.

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen at an event.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram reflected on the mid-1990s period when he was working as an assistant to director Mahesh Bhatt and gradually building his own space in Bollywood. It was around this time that he met Sushmita Sen on the sets of Dastak (1996), which marked her debut film. As their relationship developed alongside their work in the industry, he shared that his personal finances remained extremely unstable despite being surrounded by big film projects.

I was broke and struggling

Looking back at that phase, Vikram Bhatt said that even while he was working on major film projects and moving in high-profile circles, his financial situation was extremely difficult and he often didn’t have enough for basic daily expenses. He shared, “I was a struggling director. Mere paas zeher khane ke paise nahi the (I did not have money to consume poison). I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira.”

Life beyond the relationship

Addressing the recent allegations against him, Bhatt strongly denied any wrongdoing and said, “All I can say is that it is nonsense. They have not been able to prove anything in the chargesheet. It is the most bizarre chargesheet. But the matter is now before the court. Whatever I say today, people will think I am only trying to defend myself. So I would rather let the court defend me. I have faith that the truth will come out.”

On the professional front, Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, also being referred to as Haunted 2. The upcoming horror thriller stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in lead roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.

 
vikram bhatt filmmaker sushmita sen bollywood
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say’: Vikram Bhatt recalls broke days while dating Sushmita Sen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.