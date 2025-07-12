Was multi-starrer Metro… In Dino made for 85 crore? Here's what the real budget was

Rumour mills have been buzzing with speculation about the budget of Anurag Basu's latest movie, multi-starrer romance drama Metro… In Dino. A Republic report mentioned that the film has been made on the budget of ₹85 crore, a massive amount for any romantic film produced in Bollywood. Therefore, doubts are rising over hit or flop status of the film as well, considering it has minted ₹30 crore in eight days. Metro In Dino stars Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neena Gupta.(Sunil Khandare )

What is the real budget for Metro In Dino?

However, we have learnt that the real budget is about half of what is being speculated. “Contrary to what many might assume, Metro…In Dino was made on a fairly modest scale with ₹40 crore for production and ₹7 crore for print and advertising,” said a source close to the project. “It’s a film that relied not on size, but on sincerity and substance.”

About the movie

The musical romance drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It revolves around the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting and released in theatres worldwide on June 4.

According to the box office tracking site Sacnilk, "Metro…In Dino" opened with ₹3.5 crore nett. The film went on to earn ₹6 crore nett and ₹7.25 crore nett on the following days at the domestic box office.

"Metro…In Dino" is a follow-up to Basu's acclaimed 2007 film "Life in a… Metro", starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja and Shiney Ahuja. Sharma is the only actor who featured in both films.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.

HT Review

Metro In Dino is a shining example of what goes on inside Anurag's head. Frames lit with bright colours, chaos that ultimately comes together beautifully, and music that complements every moment. Jagga Jasoos, his 2017 film, was an experiment that didn't quite work at the box office, a musical in an industry already known for its song and dance routines. Metro In Dino, in that regard, is perhaps Anurag's gutsiest film so far, because here, music doesn’t just complement the story- it is the story. A lot of the dialogue is sung, and one can only imagine how this ambitious vision came together.