Metro… In Dino trailer sparks fan frenzy as Pritam and Anurag Basu reunite for the spiritual sequel; take a look

Back in 2007, Life in a... Metro carved out a unique space for itself — a poignant, slow-burning narrative of heartbreak, healing, and hope set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s relentless rains and bustling chaos. Eighteen years later, director Anurag Basu is back with Metro… In Dino, a spiritual sequel that once again promises to stir the soul. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino

The trailer for Metro… In Dino dropped today, sending social media into a flurry. The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast — Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Kay Kay Menon — each bringing their own flavour to this urban anthology. For long-time fans of the Life in a… Metro soundtrack, the best part of the trailer is undoubtedly the return of Pritam Chakraborty's melodious vocals.

Netizens react to the trailer

Much like its predecessor, the trailer teases emotionally layered stories interwoven with life in a modern metro — love stories that aren’t about meet-cutes and fairy tale endings, but about missed chances, second tries, and quiet realisations. And yes, it’s raining again. What has fans truly excited, though, is the reunion of Basu and Pritam — a pairing that previously delivered a hauntingly memorable soundtrack. One fan wrote on X: “Anurag x Pritam, these two have won our hearts always issbar b kafi achi film lag rahi hai plus music ka kya kehne 😍 trailer n the cast goosebumps just 💯.” Another added, “Badiya trailer hai... Gonna watch it .. Music nhi kya mast hai ... Bohot time baad achcha music sun ne ko mila ..”

Furthermore, the visuals, cast, and music came together in a way that’s already resonating with fans of emotional, grounded cinema: “The #MetroInDino trailer looks so fab, the ensemble is looking great and the songs are sounding so fresh! I'm kicked to catch it in the theatres! @SaraAliKhan and Pankaj Tripathi are looking good in their new looks, actors should experiment with their looks always, makes for unique experiences for the audience.” Another viewer highlighted the relatability of the characters and the strength of the soundtrack team: “The trailer felt okay, but the movie’s love stories seem relatable, the casting is good, and the chemistry between the pairs looks great. With Anurag Basu, Pritam, and Arijit, the music album is bound to be amazing. I’m already seated for this! #MetroInDino.” And finally, someone summed it up with pure hype: “Just watched the Metro… In Dino trailer — Anurag Basu cooked again. You know the music’s gonna hit. Took his time post-Ludo, and it shows. 2025 is a god-tier year for movies. Let’s keep the second half rolling.”

With an ensemble that screams talent, music that promises soul, and Basu’s signature storytelling, according to fans, this might just be one of the most heartfelt releases of the year. Metro… In Dino hits theatres soon, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the metro city blues might just have found their perfect soundtrack — again.