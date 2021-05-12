Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video
bollywood

Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video

An old video of Aamir Khan shows how he would go around Mumbai, sticking posters of his movies on autos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Raj Zutshi sticking Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak posters on autos in Mumbai.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak may not have been Aamir Khan's debut movie but it was the one to launch him to superstardom. Released in 1988, the film starred him alongside Juhi Chawla, and was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

In a vintage video, Aamir and his co-star Raj Zutshi are seen going around Mumbai, sticking posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws. Seen in a blue sleeveless shirt, Aamir is seen stopping the autos on the road and asking the drivers if they could put the posters on the back.

In a voiceover, Aamir says, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them 'Stick these, our film is coming out soon'. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Aamir's fans loved seeing a younger version of the actor in the video. "From the beginning only Amir Khan knows the importance of Marketing," wrote a person. "That's a small success starts to becoming huge star," wrote another.

Also read: Taarak Mehta actor Bhavya Gandhi loses father to Covid-19, mother says: 'I wasn't getting any hospital'

In 2018, Aamir had revealed during a media interaction how he was paid just 11,000 for his work in QSQT. "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public," he said.

In an interview, Juhi had said that she first met Aamir when he was helping her learn her lines for her Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak audition and that she had no idea he was the 'hero' of the film.

Aamir and Juhi later worked in multiple films together such as Ishq and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak may not have been Aamir Khan's debut movie but it was the one to launch him to superstardom. Released in 1988, the film starred him alongside Juhi Chawla, and was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

In a vintage video, Aamir and his co-star Raj Zutshi are seen going around Mumbai, sticking posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws. Seen in a blue sleeveless shirt, Aamir is seen stopping the autos on the road and asking the drivers if they could put the posters on the back.

In a voiceover, Aamir says, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them 'Stick these, our film is coming out soon'. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Aamir's fans loved seeing a younger version of the actor in the video. "From the beginning only Amir Khan knows the importance of Marketing," wrote a person. "That's a small success starts to becoming huge star," wrote another.

Also read: Taarak Mehta actor Bhavya Gandhi loses father to Covid-19, mother says: 'I wasn't getting any hospital'

In 2018, Aamir had revealed during a media interaction how he was paid just 11,000 for his work in QSQT. "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public," he said.

In an interview, Juhi had said that she first met Aamir when he was helping her learn her lines for her Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak audition and that she had no idea he was the 'hero' of the film.

Aamir and Juhi later worked in multiple films together such as Ishq and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan qayamat se qayamat tak juhi chawla

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan talks about suffering a slipped disc at 19: ‘I cry in the gym’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:00 PM IST
bollywood

When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate', revealed how they reconciled

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:23 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP