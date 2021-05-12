Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak may not have been Aamir Khan's debut movie but it was the one to launch him to superstardom. Released in 1988, the film starred him alongside Juhi Chawla, and was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

In a vintage video, Aamir and his co-star Raj Zutshi are seen going around Mumbai, sticking posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws. Seen in a blue sleeveless shirt, Aamir is seen stopping the autos on the road and asking the drivers if they could put the posters on the back.

In a voiceover, Aamir says, "Zutshi, me, Mansoor and his sister Nuzhat, we would all get into our cars, get on the road, stop taxis and autos. We would tell them 'Stick these, our film is coming out soon'. Some would agree to it but others would not. They would ask us which film is it? Who is in it? Who is Aamir Khan? I would tell them I am Aamir Khan. We tried a lot that people would get to know about our movie."

Aamir's fans loved seeing a younger version of the actor in the video. "From the beginning only Amir Khan knows the importance of Marketing," wrote a person. "That's a small success starts to becoming huge star," wrote another.

In 2018, Aamir had revealed during a media interaction how he was paid just ₹11,000 for his work in QSQT. "After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public," he said.

In an interview, Juhi had said that she first met Aamir when he was helping her learn her lines for her Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak audition and that she had no idea he was the 'hero' of the film.

Aamir and Juhi later worked in multiple films together such as Ishq and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke.