Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch how Aishwarya Rai seamlessly recreated scenes with Vikram and Prithviraj for Raavan and Raavanan
bollywood

Watch how Aishwarya Rai seamlessly recreated scenes with Vikram and Prithviraj for Raavan and Raavanan

In 2010, Mani Ratnam decided to release two versions of his film Raavanan. While one was in Tamil, the other was in Hindi. Aishwarya Rai played a role inspired by Sita in both.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai with Prithviraj (left) in Raavanan and with Vikram in Raavan.

Back in 2010, Mani Ratnam decided to pull off a rare experiment. On the same day, he released Raavanan and Raavan. While the former was in Tamil, the latter was in Hindi. Instead of simply dubbing the movie in different languages or giving the audiences subtitles, he decided to completely reshoot the movie with different actors. However, there was one thing common in both, Aishwarya Rai.

Raavanan was a tale inspired by the Hindu mythological text of Ramayana. Vikram played a character inspired by Lankan king Raavan while Prithviraj played a character inspired by Lord Ram. In the Hindi version, Vikram crossed over to play Prithviraj's character while Abhishek Bachchan was bought on board as the antagonist. Aishwarya Rai, however, played a character based on Sita in both the versions.

A cinephile Instagram account has shared a side-by-side edit of Aishwarya in Raavanan and Raavan. In one, she is seen dancing with Vikram and with Prithviraj in the other. Fans were also impressed by the graceful choreography by Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai.

A fan commented, "Same actress...but aish looks much younger with prithvi...sucha range." "I also felt that this choreography done by someone that I familiar..now I got that that style..only one ..the one and only shobhana ma'am," wrote a second fan. Another comment read, "For the longest time I was hoping someone would make side by side clips of Raavan and Raavanan. The fact that Mani Sir made the entire movie twice and each scene looks so perfectly similar albeit with different actors is truly fascinating to me!"

Also read: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously described difference in working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Raavan did not end up being a box office success and received mixed review from critics. Last year, speaking on the film's 10th anniversary, Abhishek had talked about his experience shooting for the movie with his wife. “My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene (regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute,” he wrote in a post.

Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam are reportedly working together again on Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a historical epic based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan raavan abhishek bachchan mani ratnam

Related Stories

bollywood

Step inside Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's home with an old world charm

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know actor made her debut in Aishwarya Rai’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…?

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:09 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report

Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits

Fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral

Sakshi Dhoni treats fans with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP