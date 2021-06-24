When Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously described difference in working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his acclaimed performances in independent films, but he has also appeared in films starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In a 2017 chat with the now-defunct comedy collective AIB, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked to identify the difference in working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, with whom he did Raees and Kick, respectively.

He said, "Shah Rukh bhai ka hai, ek scene ko jab tak uska... kyunki theatre kiya hai unhone... Mujhe laga ek actor ke saath kaam kar raha hu (With Shah Rukh, with every scene... because he's done theatre himself... I felt like I was working with a real actor). Bhai ka yeh hai ki ek scene hogaya, ek baar hogaya, ab dobara nahi karenge Bhai (With Salman, a scene is shot only once. No second takes)."

He admitted, however, that had it not been for the success of his mainstream films, he wouldn't be able to do the small-budget projects. "Meri chhoti filmein chal sakti hain, kyunki maine yeh badi filmein ki hain. Tu chala ke dikha de (My independent films work because I've done these big films. You try)," he said, responding to criticisms of being called a sell-out by the independent film community.

Nawazuddin broke onto the scene with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2. But he said that his mother appreciated Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani more because, in that film, his character was impeccably dressed.

The actor has also appeared in series such as Sacred Games and McMafia, and critically acclaimed films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Haraamkhor, Manto, and Photograph. Last year, he was seen in two Netflix projects, Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, and Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai.

Salman was last seen in the critically reviled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Shah Rukh has been on an acting hiatus since 2018's Zero. He will make a comeback with Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand.