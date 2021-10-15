Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch Raj Kapoor get hugs, kisses from Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, others in old birthday video
bollywood

Watch Raj Kapoor get hugs, kisses from Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, others in old birthday video

An old video of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birthday party shows how his family and friends from Bollywood greeted him with love and kisses.
Raj Kapoor with his son Rishi Kapoor and brother Shashi Kapoor.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:55 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Raj Kapoor was loved by all in his family and this vintage video is proof. An old video from one of his birthday celebrations shows how his family and friends from Bollywood greeted him with hugs and kisses.

The video begins with Raj sitting on a swing in a bright red sweater. His son, late actor Rishi Kapoor arrives in a black outfit and gives Raj a kiss on his cheek. Then, late actor Shashi Kapoor, who was Raj's younger brother, arrives in a pristine white kurta-pyjama, touches Raj's feet and gives him a kiss. He asks him if the party is being filmed and Raj answers, “Everything is being recorded.”

Late actor Raaj Kumar also arrives for the party and gives Raj a kiss on his forehead and on his hand. When he asks where he should kiss him, Raj says, “Jahan marzi (wherever you want)." Also spotted at the party were Raj's other son, Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain and wife Krishna Raj. Shashi's son Karan Kapoor and Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor are also seen in the video.

RELATED STORIES

Actors Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff are also seen enjoying themselves at the party. Meenakshi Seshadri arrives in a white saree and gets a compliment from a woman.

Another, more popular part of the video also exists online that features Raj's grandkids, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and even a young Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read: When Raj Kapoor shouted at Rishi Kapoor for not giving Dilip Kumar's intense look: 'Mujhe Yousuf chahiye'

Raj Kapoor was born in 1924 to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor. He joined films as a lead actor in 1947, opposite Madhubala in Neel Kamal. He went on to star in classics such as Mera Naam Joker, Shree 420, Awaara, Aag, Andaz and others.

Raj died in 1988 at 63. Now, his grandkids Kareena and Ranbir are actively working in movies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kapoor shashi kapoor rishi kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hansal Mehta says marijuana is legal in many countries, demands change in law

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Diljit Dosanjh shares a pic with Shehnaaz Gill: ‘You are a strong woman’

Sunny Leone wishes ‘big girl’ Nisha on 6th birthday, shares happy pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP