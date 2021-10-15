Watch Raj Kapoor get hugs, kisses from Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, others in old birthday video

Late actor Raj Kapoor was loved by all in his family and this vintage video is proof. An old video from one of his birthday celebrations shows how his family and friends from Bollywood greeted him with hugs and kisses.

The video begins with Raj sitting on a swing in a bright red sweater. His son, late actor Rishi Kapoor arrives in a black outfit and gives Raj a kiss on his cheek. Then, late actor Shashi Kapoor, who was Raj's younger brother, arrives in a pristine white kurta-pyjama, touches Raj's feet and gives him a kiss. He asks him if the party is being filmed and Raj answers, “Everything is being recorded.”

Late actor Raaj Kumar also arrives for the party and gives Raj a kiss on his forehead and on his hand. When he asks where he should kiss him, Raj says, “Jahan marzi (wherever you want)." Also spotted at the party were Raj's other son, Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain and wife Krishna Raj. Shashi's son Karan Kapoor and Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor are also seen in the video.

Actors Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff are also seen enjoying themselves at the party. Meenakshi Seshadri arrives in a white saree and gets a compliment from a woman.

Another, more popular part of the video also exists online that features Raj's grandkids, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and even a young Ranbir Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor was born in 1924 to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor. He joined films as a lead actor in 1947, opposite Madhubala in Neel Kamal. He went on to star in classics such as Mera Naam Joker, Shree 420, Awaara, Aag, Andaz and others.

Raj died in 1988 at 63. Now, his grandkids Kareena and Ranbir are actively working in movies.