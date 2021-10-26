We’ve to get earth back to the thriving planet that it was: Raveena Tandon

The UN Human Rights Council recently recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right. The decision has met with a positive reaction from environmentalists from all over the world. Raveena Tandon, who has conducted many plastic clean-up drives and has shifted to a sustainable lifestyle, believes that now is the time to “reverse the process”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about it, she elaborates, “Cleanliness is important and so is the preservation of our environment, wildlife and forests because everything is interconnected. We’ve already done irreversible damage and if we don’t take steps now, we’ll cross the tipping point over soon. It’s our responsibility to leave the planet in a better condition for the coming generations.”

For Tandon, this move by the UN is a positive step towards making environmental conservation “a part of the mainstream discourse”. She says, “We can see what climate change is doing to our planet. We don’t have a planet B in our solar system that can sustain life. We’ve to get earth back to the beautiful, healthy and thriving planet that it was, if we want to keep humanity alive here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who turns 47 today, is currently in the USA. And while her daughter, Rasha, has accompanied her to the trip, Tandon shares that “half of my heart is going to be at home” since her husband (Anil Thadani) and son (Ranbir) are back in India. As she gears up for a Halloween themed fright night birthday party with her loved ones, she prays that the next year brings good news for the film industry.

“Our industry and theatres owner have gone through a huge crisis since theatres were shut down for a long time. They’ve been trying very hard to stay afloat. I hope our films get the kind of screening that they deserve,” she ends.