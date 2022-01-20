What Ammy Virk said when asked if he’s in touch with Akshay Kumar

Actor-singer Ammy Virk said that he's no longer in touch with Akshay Kumar, with whom he featured in the Filhall and Filhaal 2 music videos. In a new interview, Ammy revealed that since he shot the second music video, he has never caught up on phone with the actor.

Ammy added that he will definitely get chatting with Akshay when they meet next. The song Filhall released in 2019 while Filhaal 2 came out last year.

In an interview with show host Siddharth Kannan, Ammy Virk was asked if he's in contact with the superstar, when he said: “No, I haven’t been in touch (with him) since then. The same team is still working with him. I don’t have his phone number, never spoke also (on phone). When we will meet, we will definitely talk.”

In the Filhall series of videos, Ammy Virk co-starred with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. While Ammy was cast as Nupur's suitor and then husband, Akshay played the role of her l Both the songs have been sung by B Praak. Released in 2019, the first song, which became widely popular, marked Nupur's acting debut. Both the videos had tragic ending to Akshay and Nupur's love story.

Ammy played the role of cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, which released last year. His filmography also includes projects such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sat Shri Akaal England and Qismat 2, among others. In Bollywood, he is the voice behind the song Daryaa in Manmarziyaan.

Filhall also marked Akshay's first music video. His line-up of upcoming films include Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella and Gorkha. Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, in which he co-starred with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

