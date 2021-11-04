‘What? Is MS Dhoni acting in Sooryavanshi?’: Gulshan Grover sparks rumours with cryptic post

Actor Gulshan Grover left fans guessing as he shared a picture with cricketer MS Dhoni from the sets of Sooryavanshi. In his caption, Gulshan suggested that Dhoni might have shot for a cameo in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Gulshan wrote, “On the sets of #Sooryavanshi with brother @msdhoni. What? Is MS Dhoni acting in the film or happened to filming in the same studio? @akshaykumar.”

Gulshan was in the get-up of his character. He wore a white kurta with a black Nehru jacket. He also sported a long white beard. Dhoni, meanwhile, wore a white polo T-shirt and jeans.

Fans reacted to the post. “Ooh la la, two handsome & gentlemen. All time favourite and highly respected all over the globe,” one wrote. “So the movie will now ‘Finish in Style!’ #Sooryavanshi,” another said. Many also guessed that the cricketer was in the same studio for an advertisement shoot.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

Akshay will be seen as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who joins forces with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and Ajay Devgn’s Singham character Inspector Bajirao Singham to foil a terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina plays a doctor in the film.

In a tweet, Akshay talked about why Sooryavanshi is a special film for him. “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow. #1DayToSooryavanshi,” he wrote.

Sooryavanshi was originally supposed to hit the theatres in March last year but was delayed by more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic which forced theatres to shut down. The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, will hit the theatres on Friday (November 5).