What Jhumka teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt tease a hit dance number in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will unveil the second song What Jhumka from their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Wednesday. The teaser of the song hints at a dance number recreated on the lines of Asha Bhosle's hit song Jhoomka Gira Re. It is clear this one will have all that director Karan Johar is known for - extravagant sets, too many background dancers and catchy lyrics. Also read: Ranveer Singh shuts down divorce rumours, shares new pic with Deepika Padukone as he thanks fans for birthday wishes

What Jhumka teaser

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from What Jhumka.

Sharing the teaser, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “Rani’s Jhumka is falling……and I am falling for Her (Rani's earring is falling and I am falling for her)!!!” Alia shared the teaser with the caption: “Kal Jhumka girega (the earring will fall tomorrow).” The teaser shows Ranveer in a denim jacket with stars on it along with a matching jacket, wooing Alia Bhatt who is seen in a multi-colour chiffon saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, bindi, nosering and of course, jhumka (earrings).

Reactions to What Jhumka teaser

Reacting to Alia's post, a fan wrote, “This song sounds like show me the thumka.” Another said, “Alia your jhumkaa expression is so cute.” A comment on Ranveer's post read: “Jhumka gira de…kaha kaha se lare ye gane what jhumka? (from where are they bringing these songs)?” Another said, “Thumka pe jumka is best.”

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's 25 years in the film industry. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and is set to hit the theatres on July 28. The first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile, was unveiled recently and became a hit among the audience. It is a romantic song that features Ranveer and Alia romancing in the picturesque Kashmir.

The trailer of the film introduced Ranveer as Rocky Randhawa with Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among his family members and Alia as Rani Chatterjee with Shabana Azmi as her grandmother. They are shown as coming from very different backgrounds, with Ranveer coming across as a rich man who doesn't even know that West Bengal is not in the west but in the east. Alia is shown to be coming from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They decide to live with each other families to impress them.

