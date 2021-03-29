What Mira Rajput said when asked to name her least favorite ex of Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has had two public relationships before he tied the knot with Mira Rajput. While his longest public relationship was with Kareena Kapoor, who is now married to Saif Ali Khan, Shahid was also rumoured to be dating Priyanka Chopra briefly. Although his wife, Mira, hasn't addressed his past relationships on record yet, she was once asked about her thoughts on the actor's previous girlfriends.

Appearing on Neha Dhupia's show Vogue BFF, Mira joined Shahid in a game where she either had to answer a question or remove a piece of clothing. As part of which she was asked which of Shahid's exes does she like the least. The star wife opted for a diplomatic answer. Instead of naming the actors, he was involved with, she just brushed off the question with praise for the stars.

"All of them are exceptional actresses. So I don't dislike any of them. I really don't," she assured. When Neha pondered her further, Mira chose to let go of her an accessory from her look for the day. "Because you are forcing me, I'll take off my earrings," she said.

In the same episode, Mira was asked that who according to her in the industry are fake BFFs. "Everyone is everybody's fake BFFs. Everyone is everyone's Insta-best friend. There are a couple of people who come on everyone's Insta and are everybody's BFF," she said.

Shahid and Priyanka have left the past where it belongs and moved on with their respective lives. During an awards ceremony in 2016, the actor did not shy away from praising Priyanka after she bagged the leading role in Quantico. "We all are very proud of Priyanka. We are so happy to see her taking India on the international platform. She always had the potential to be an international star and she is doing really well," he said at the time.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics

He also attended Priyanka's wedding reception after she married Nick Jonas. As for Kareena, Shahid and Kareena starred together in Udta Punjab years after their breakup. Shahid was paired opposite Alia Bhatt while Kareena shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.