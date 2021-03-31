Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When 23-year-old Anushka Sharma said she 'would not want to be working' after marriage
bollywood

When 23-year-old Anushka Sharma said she 'would not want to be working' after marriage

Anushka Sharma had very different ideas about marriage and work when she was 23 years old. Check out what she said in an interview with Simi Garewal in 2012.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Anushka Sharma talked about marriage and babies in an old interview.

Anushka Sharma returned to work on Wednesday, just a couple of months after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. The actor had said last year that she plans to resume work four months after delivering her baby.

However, did you know that when she was 23, Anushka had very different ideas about marriage and her work? In an interview with Simi Garewal for India's Most Desirable, Anushka spoke about how she does not wish to work after getting married.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kiara Advani on Sidharth Malhotra: 'He is someone who is intelligent'

Maheep shares Miss India 1993 finale clip featuring Namrata Shirodkar, watch

Aditi Rao Hydari: Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. What I have is just genetics. I didn’t do anything to look like this

Shah Rukh has a hilarious reply on being asked what Gauri Khan loves about him

Simi asked her how important marriage was to her. Anushka said, "Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."

Not only that, Anushka was even open to her parents finding the right man for her. "I don't think my judgement of a guy is very right, right now. At a point, if I feel like I want to settle down and I haven't found love, I would be completely okay with my parents finding me a guy. And I think they will do a damn good job. Better than me for sure," she had said.

But as is well known now, it did not come to that. Anushka soon met cricketer Virat Kohli during an ad shoot and the two quickly fell for each other. They got married in December 2017 in Italy's Lake Como.

Also read: Anushka Sharma returns to work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli. See pics

The couple welcomed their first baby in February. Earlier, speaking to a leading daily about her plans to resume work, she had said, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli anushka virat simi garewal

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma returns to work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli. See pics

UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:18 PM IST
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Natasa Stankovic to Karanvir Bohra: Stars celebrating first Holi with their new babies

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:34 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP