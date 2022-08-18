When a 'fat' Ranvir Shorey tried to snatch a movie role from Purab Kohli, wanted to romance Gul Panag. Watch

Ranvir Shorey is one of the finest, underrated actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has played serious roles like that in Sonchiriya with as much excellence as comic roles like those in Chandni Chowk to China and Lootcase. Much loved for his effortless comic timing, Ranvir has created several funny characters on screen. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, here is a decade old funny video from his audition for a film titled Fatso. Also read: Ranvir Shorey hugs his new iPhone gifted by Anupam Kher, calls it 'mere jigar ka tukda'. Watch

Ranvir played a man with a paunch in the film Fatso. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film was a laugh riot also starring Gul Panag and Purab Kohli. The unseen video from their audition for the film had Ranvir doing his best to steal the role of the lead actor from Purab, despite having a paunch. Not only this, he even challenged a much leaner Purab to do a partial headstand, failing to which he could let the role go to Ranvir.

The video opens with Ranvir bombing the audition for Fatso and asking Rajat about what's going on. As Rajat explains to him that he is auditioning for Fatso and needs a “lean, athletic” man, Ranvir points at his paunch and asks “isse bhi zyada lean chahiye (do you want a person leaner than this)?” After Purab and Gul enact a romantic scene on a chair which requires Gul to sit on Purab's lap, Ranvir goes on to attempt the same scene in order to make his best at the role. However, as Gul sits on his lap, Ranvir almost falls off chair. Unable to compete with Purab physically, he mocks him saying, “arey inme to samajh hi nahi aara ladki kaun hai (one can't figure who is the girl among Purab and Gul).”

As Ranvir continues his antics but in vain, he finally challenges Purab to attempt a headstand on a bench. “Ye karke dikha, picture teri (do this and the film is yours),” he tells Purab. But Purab says actors don't need to resort to such gimmicks.

Eventually, Ranvir comes up with the idea for Rajat once Purab and Gul have left after being confirmed as the lead couple. He convinces Rajat to kill Purab's character in first ten minutes so that he gets to play the role in the film.

Fatso was released in 2012 and told the story of the soul of a lean, fit man (Purab) trapped in the overweight body of his friend (. Ranvir was recently seen in Rajat Kapoor's directorial, RK/RKay. He will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

