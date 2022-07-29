When a pandit told Sanjay Dutt about his past life as a king, how his wife had affair and wanted him dead

Sanjay Dutt turned 63 on Friday. The actor, who was recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Shamshera, once recalled how he learnt about his ‘past life’. In an episode of Koffee With Karan season 1, Sanjay was seen with Sushmita Sen, when he revealed details about his previous life. The actor had told host Karan Johar that he was a king in his past life and his wife wanted him dead as she was having an affair with one of his ministers. Read more: Sanjay Dutt shares throwback pic with mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

Sanjay, who recently battled cancer, had once shared that his previous life was not so simple. Speaking about his past life on Koffee With Karan in an episode that aired in 2005, Sanjay mentioned a place called Shivneri, near Chennai. He said the place was recommended to him by his friend who lives in Gangawati, a town in Karnataka.

Talking about visiting Shivneri, Sanjay said on the Karan Johar show, “It is a small village and over there you give your thumb impression and they find your leaf. They found my leaf and they said your dad’s name is Balraj Dutt and I said ‘no it is Sunil Dutt’. And then they said your mother’s name has to be Fatima Hussain, and who knows that?”

The actor said he denied the priest’s claims, who insisted he was telling the truth. Sanjay said the priest then told him about his past life and how the actor went through a lot of trouble in this life because he killed many people in his previous life. Sanjay said, “I was a king in the Ashoka dynasty. My wife had an affair with my minister and she sent me away to war to get killed. But I killed a lot of people and I came back and I found out and I killed her; I killed him as well. I was a Shiv bhakt so I went into the forest and starved myself to death.”

