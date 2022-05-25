When a young Kunal Kemmu appeared in an ad with Raveena Tandon, winked at her. Watch

Kunal Kemmu, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday, May 25, worked as a child artist in a number of popular films before he made his debut as an adult actor with 2005 film Kalyug. His first work was the 1987 DD National television serial Gul Gulshan Gulfaam, which also starred his parents Ravi Khemu and Jyoti Khemu. Kunal Kemmu then went on to star in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman. Also Read| Kunal Kemmu on Taimur being trolled for asking paparazzi to turn off cameras: 'Kids don't care'

Meanwhile, he also appeared in a number of advertisements, including one which starred Raveena Tandon. The ad for Rotomac Pens, titled Likhte Likhte Love Ho Jaaye, was released in the early 1990s, and showed Kunal impressing Raveena with a ballpoint pen from the brand.

The ad started with Raveena filming for a song with the words, “Gaate gaate love ho jaaye, chalte chalte love ho jaaye (you can fall in love while singing, walking).” The scene then changes to Raveena signing autographs for her fans but getting frustrated as their pens are not good enough.

Eventually, she signed an autograph for a young Kunal who offered her a Rotomac pen. Impressed with the writing, she asked, “Ye kaun sa pen hai (Which pen is this).” In response, Kunal says, “Rotomac-- Likhte Likhte love ho jaaye (It’s Rotomac, you will fall in love while writing),” and ends his reply by winking at her. Raveena then kisses the pen and performs an elaborate dance with a maximised version of it.

Kunal took a break from acting after his 1998 film Zakhm, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, and Nagarjuna, to prepare for a fresh start as an adult actor. He was last seen in the third season of the ZEE5 series Abhay. He will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2.

Meanwhile, Kunal and his wife Soha Ali Khan recently launched their first children's book from the Inni and Bobo series. The book is inspired by the companionship between their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her new puppy.

