When Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla didn't speak for 6-7 years because of 'petty issue', patched up after his divorce

Actors Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla made their film debuts together in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but did you know that they didn't talk to each other for over half-a-decade because of a disagreement?

Aamir had recalled the story at a media interaction for the documentary Rubaru Roshni, which he'd produced. The film's overarching theme was forgiveness. On his birthday on Sunday, here's a throwback to how the old friends patched up.

He said, “During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don’t know why I behaved that way.” Aamir continued, “Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional.”

Aamir said that they made amends after his divorce from Reena Dutta in 2002. He said, "So for the next six-seven years, we did not speak. But when she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences. Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other."

On Sunday, Juhi wished Aamir a happy birthday, and recalled their first meeting. Asked what sets him apart from others, she told The Times of India, "I am not comparing him to anybody else, but what I find outstanding about him is that he has in-depth knowledge on any topic that you choose to speak to him about--whether it is about the stars in the sky or sports, history, politics. He goes into details about everything and can talk about them for hours."