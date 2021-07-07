When Abhishek Bachchan got 'mini heart attacks' watching Taapsee Pannu interact with dad Amitabh: 'I had culture shock'

Abhishek Bachchan once said that he got 'mini heart attacks' watching Taapsee Pannu interact with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. While Taapsee and Amitabh have worked together in films such as Pink and Badla, she worked with Abhishek in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

While promoting the film in 2018, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how easily Taapsee makes friends. Taapsee Pannu said that in Abhishek's case, it was different, because they'd already socialised in the past, when she'd come over to their house to meet Amitabh.

"I don't just break the ice, I crush it and melt it, too," Taapsee told Radio City. Abhishek chimed in, "If you know Taapsee Pannu, her demeanour doesn't change one bit. And with me, she had a very aunty waali vibe. Because her friend is my father."

Abhishek added, as Taapsee and their co-star Vicky Kaushal laughed, "I remember when she'd come home for dinner once -- the entire Pink team had come -- and I had culture shock. I was trying to be very responsible, and a good host, and she was talking to my dad like they went to Sherwood College together." Abhishek then imitated Taapsee: 'Acha suno, aise kyun... Arey udhar mat le jao (Listen, what are you doing. Don't take it there)!" He continued, "I was having mini heart attacks. If we ever spoke like that to dad, we'd probably get the look."

Taapsee most recently appeared in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She has a large slate of upcoming projects lined up. These include Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabhaash Mithu, and another film with Anurag, Dobaaraa.