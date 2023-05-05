When Abhishek Bachchan reacted to people's obsession with him and Aishwarya having babies: 'It’s none of your business'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for 16 years. In an interview he gave a couple of years after their wedding, Abhishek had said he would be 'happy with two kids'. The actor also said he was 'against the whole thing of let’s plan it’. Abhishek said he finds it 'a bit weird', adding he did not want people to know when him and Aishwarya were 'having babies'. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan tells him to let Aishwarya Rai work more

Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan in Cannes. (File Photo)

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in Mumbai on April 20, 2007. They became parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya have co-starred in many movies including Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010), among others. Abhishek was asked about his plans for parenthood in an old interview, and when was he 'planning' to become a father.

“I’ll be happy with two kids. I mean I have a sister, so maybe that’s where it comes from. I feel they are blessings of God, and it should just happen as and when. You know, whenever it’s meant to be. I am against the whole thing of ‘Let’s plan it’, you know, ‘We’re trying for a baby’," Abhishek Bachchan had told GQ India in 2010.

The actor had also said he found it 'very intrusive' when people did not mind their business. Abhishek added he 'does not really want to know' when other people are having babies, so why did they want to find out when him and Aishwarya were having kids. He said in the same interview, “I find that a bit weird. I don’t want to have that vision in my head of somebody else. And now I’ve finally decided that I’m that sort of a guy. It’s really none of your business. I find it very intrusive. I really don’t want to know when other people are having babies; why would you want to know when I’m having babies?”

Abhishek was last seen in Breathe Into the Shadows season 2 (2022), before which he featured in the film Dasvi that also came out last year. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 in a double role as Queen Nandini, as well as her mother Mandakini Devi. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus also featured Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavi.

