When Akshaye Khanna said he'd never work with dad Vinod Khanna: 'There're certain people whom you shouldn't work with'

Akshaye Khanna worked with his father Vinod Khanna in his debut film Himalaya Putra in 1997. A decade later, Akshaye had said that Vinod is such an actor with whom he shouldn't work. Akshaye also said in the 2008 interview with IANS that Amitabh Bachchan is also one such person who is impossible to share the frame with. Akshaye added that the overpowering screen presence of the actors makes him believe he should not be seen onscreen with them. (Also read: When Osho tried to use Vinod Khanna to win back disenchanted Mahesh Bhatt)

Why Akshaye didn't want to work with Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna had two sons: Akshaye and Rahul.

In an interview with IANS, Akshaye had said that it was a terrifying experience when he worked with his father in his first film Himalay Putra. "There are certain people whom you shouldn't work with. My dad is one of them. Amitabh Bachchan is another. To stand in the same frame as them confidently is impossible. They've such an overpowering screen presence.It's very difficult to match my father on screen. It's that quality - either you have it or you don't have it. Very frankly I don't have it. I just don't have that kind of presence. There're some actors who just wash you away on screen. My dad is one of them."

Why he won't play his dad in a biopic either

In a separate interview with the news agency in 2017, Akshaye was asked if he would like to essay the role of his father in a biopic on the veteran actor. Akshaye had said that playing his father is not an option for him because he does not look like Vinod Khanna. "I don't look anywhere close to my father... Not an option. I haven't ever thought about it (making a biopic on Vinod) so I can't say. But I think biopics by nature, I suppose as accurate as they can be, the better for an actor. It's very challenging as well as risky for an actor to portray a real-life character because you are portraying someone who actually existed. So, it becomes really difficult."

Vinod Khanna

Friday marks the 77th birth anniversary of Vinod Khanna who ruled the film industry in the 1970s. At the peak of his career, he quit acting and lived in the ashram of Rajneesh Osho in United States. Later, he returned to films and featured in movies such as Dayavaan and Chandni. He died in 2017 fighting cancer.

Akshaye Khanna's recent films

Akshaye Khanna was most recently seen in Love You Hamesha and Drishyam 2.

