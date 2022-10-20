KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says sorry to contestant for hurting Vinod Khanna. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will say sorry to contestant Suraj Das. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment's Youtube handle, Amitabh is seen apologising to the contestant for hurting actor Vinod Khanna with a glass after which he underwent 16 stitches while shooting for a scene in the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. ( Also read: KBC 14: Contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if Jaya Bachchan doubts him when he's too happy)

The film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, released on October 27, 1978. It starred Rekha, Rakhee Gulzar along with Amitabh and Vinod.

In the video, the contestant can be heard saying, “sir maine kahi padha tha, Muqaddar Ka Sikander ki shooting ki duran jo Vinod Khanna ji hai, aap uspe glass phekte hai aur woh glass unke chin pe lagta hai, aur fir unhe solha taake padhte hai, kya ye sahi hai sir (I have read somewhere, that while shooting for Muqaddar ka sikander with Vinod Khanna, you threw a glass on him, as a result he got hurt around chin area and got sixteen stitches)."

To which, Amitabh replied, “Sir ye bilkul sahi hai, galati hogyi humse ( You are right, I have committed a mistake)." Then, audience started laughing with the way the host admitted his mistake. Amitabh continued by saying, “Bar mai khade hokar hum pee rhe the (We were drinking while standing in the bar)." Immediately the contestant can be heard saying, “Haan haan sahi hai (Yes yes, you are right).”

Then, Amitabh said in annoyance, “Bhaisahab jab itna kuch dikha hua hai aapne, kaahe tok rahe hai humko (When you have seen so much, why are you interrupting me)." Everyone sitting in the audience started clapping and laughing.

Suraj Das further said, “When you rehearsed for the title track of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, you used to rehearse on a bike, you used to come from Juhu to Bandra via bike and during that time women used to follow you)." Amitabh said in surprise, “Kon bola aapko (Who said this to you).”

Amitabh will be next seen in Uunchai with Parineeti Chopra and Project K alongside Deepika and Prabhas.

