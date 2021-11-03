When Amitabh Bachchan burnt his hand on Diwali, hid it in pocket during shoots

Amitabh Bachchan had once suffered a serious hand injury with a firecracker on Diwali. The actor had concealed it in different way during the shoots of his various films, three decades ago. From covering it with a handkerchief in Inquilaab to keeping his hand in his pocket in Sharaabi, Amitabh found unique solutions to his problem.

Talking about the same, he had once written on his blog, “Work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should.”

However, the actor didn't disclose much about how he went on to shoot for the two films. Talking about Inquilaab and Sharaabi, he simply wrote, “The first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed.”

Last year, the 79-year-old shared a glimpse at how his burnt fingers have healed over decades. Sharing the picture of his fingers on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Fingers ... the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative.”

1984 film Inquilaab was a political thriller and starred Sridevi opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Nirupa Roy had played the role of Amitabh's mother whereas Utpal Dutt, Kader Khan, Ranjeet and Shakti Kapoor were in prominent roles.

Sharaabi also released in the same year and starred Jaya Prada opposite Amitabh. It also starred Pran, Om Prakash and Ranjeet.