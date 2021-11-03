Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut to those advocating ban on firecrackers: ‘Walk to your office, don't use cars for three days’
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to those advocating ban on firecrackers: ‘Walk to your office, don't use cars for three days’

  • Kangana Ranaut has said environment activists who are calling for a ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali should not use cars for three days to nullify the effect.
Kangana Ranaut doesn't agree with ban on firecrackers.&nbsp;
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:34 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

As the debate on banning firecrackers gains momentum ahead of Diwali, Kangana Ranaut has expressed her disagreement on the same. The actor has shared a video of Sadhguru and has said that activists should instead stop using cars for some days to protect the environment. 

The video, shared on Kangana's Instagram Stories, shows Sadhguru sharing his childhood memories of Diwali. He is seen talking about how he would look forward to light firecrackers months before Diwali and would save some for later as well.

Kangana Ranaut wrote a message on Instagram Stories.&nbsp;
Commenting on it, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees.” She added, "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days."

Meanwhile, Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor shared her disappointment over the practice of bursting firecrackers on Diwali. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never.”

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday appealed to citizens keep a check on noise and air pollution levels while bursting firecrackers during Diwali. "Crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities and they should be. However, while bursting crackers, people must keep a check on noise and air pollution levels," she said. 

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was "essential to save lives". The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Action is being taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found bursting crackers under the campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

