Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur pose separately, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda arrive together at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on Tuesday. The party was a star-studded affair with several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Aayush Sharma and Ekta Kapoor.

Salman arrived in a black shirt and jeans and was followed by Iulia, who wore a black and white saree. Salman's brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri also attended the party.

Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Pulkit arrived in a red kurta-pyjama and Kriti Kharbanda joined him in a blue saree as they posed for paparazzi together. Filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur, Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and her brother Tusshar Kapoor were also spotted.

Ekta Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Karan Patel, Mana and Suniel Shetty at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Among others who joined the Diwali celebrations were Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Bobby Deol, Aftab Shivdasani, Karan Patel, Meezaan and Saqib Saleem.

Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Meezaan and Tusshar Kapoor at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Aftab Shivdasani, Ramesh Taurani, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem at Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Both Salman and Suniel Shetty have a lot to look forward to this month. Salman recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. He is pitted against Aayush Sharma in the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on November 26.

Suniel is cheering for son Ahan Shetty who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The trailer of the film was released last week and showed him in a bulked-up, rugged avatar. The film also features Tara Sutaria.

Suniel has been promoting Tadap and personally thanking his industry colleagues who appreciated the trailer and songs. He said he was “humbled, grateful, teary, proud… a flood of emotions…” after witnessing the response to the film. Sharing the Tadap teaser, Suniel had written, “A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come.#Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me.”