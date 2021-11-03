Ahead of Diwali, Rhea Kapoor urges everyone not to burst crackers, calls it ‘grossly ignorant’

Producer Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram Stories, a day before Diwali, to share a message against crackers. She urged everyone to refrain from using fireworks as a part of their celebrations, calling it an outdated and ‘irresponsible’ practice.

“Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never,” she wrote.

Rhea Kapoor shared an anti-cracker message on Instagram Stories.

Previously, Rhea requested brands not to approach her for Karwa Chauth collaborations and said that she and her husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani do not believe in the ritual. “We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It’s just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don’t believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from,” she said.

Rhea said that some people were calling her ‘silly’ for snubbing Karwa Chauth. “I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I’m being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, ‘it’s my first’. No, thank you. let’s move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday,” she added.

Rhea made her debut as a producer in 2010 with Rajshree Ojha’s Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor in the titular role. She followed it up with Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

In August, Rhea married Karan after being in a relationship with him for over a decade. They first met during the making of Aisha, on which he worked as an assistant director. The low-key wedding took place at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow and was attended by family members and a few close friends.