When Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality scared Mala Sinha: 'I'd rush to the studio only to find him waiting outside'

Actor Mala Sinha had once spoken about actor Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality and how it scared her. In an old interview, Mala had revealed how she would rush to the film studio to start her preparations early, but would find Amitabh already there, waiting. Mala also praised Amitabh for his ‘humility’, and for being ‘so respectful’. (Also Read | Thankfully, they thought of me while I am still alive: Mala Sinha on receiving lifetime achievement award)

Mala and Amitabh worked together in Sanjog (1972) directed by SS Balan. The film also starred Aruna Irani, Madan Puri, Nazir Hussain, Johnny Walker, Keshto Mukherjee and Ramesh Deo. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Iru Kodugal directed by K Balachander.

In an interview with Filmfare, Mala said about Amitabh, "He was so respectful; you knew he came from a good family. He was so punctual, that I'd get scared. So, I'd begin my make-up at 6 am. I'd rush to the studio only to find him waiting outside, sitting on the stool with the studio guard. He was that humble. He'd wish me saying, 'Namaste!' It's this humility that has taken him so far. I never saw him indulge in idle talk. He'd always be reading a book."

Mala made acting debut in Hindi films with Hamlet (1954) and rose to prominence with Guru Dutt's Pyaasa (1957) and Yash Chopra's Dhool Ka Phool (1959). She went on to feature in many films such as Phir Subah Hogi (1958), Hariyali Aur Rasta, Anpadh and Dil Tera Deewana (1962), Gumrah, Bahurani (both 1963), Jahan Ara (1964), Himalay Ki God Mein (1965), Aasra (1966), Ankhen, Do Kaliyaan (both 1968) and Maryada (1971). In 2018, she was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Apart from Amitabh, Mala has worked with Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Uttam Kumar, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, Biswajit, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna. She also featured in films with Raaj Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Khan, and Jeetendra.

