When Andrew Symonds channelled his inner Sanjay Dutt on Bigg Boss 5, donned Munnabhai's cap

Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, who recently died in a car crash, was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 5 (2011). In the show, Andrew Symonds had once imitated actor Sanjay Dutt's character Munnabhai (Murliprasad Sharma) from Munna Bhai MBBS. While he played Sanjay's character, actor Akashdeep Saigal played Arshad Warsi's character Circuit. Juhi Parmar was also part of their act. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal pay tribute to cricketer Andrew Symonds on his sudden death: 'Deeply shocked')

In a video, shared on YouTube, Akashdeep was seen teaching Andrew several lines. Andrew repeated a line after Akashdeep, "Juhi, dekh teri na apan ko halath samajh mein aareli hai. Juhi repeat after me 'Mera naam Dewy hai'... Tereko jaadu ki jhappi deneka hai (I can understand your situation. Juhi repeat after me 'My name is Dewy'...I want to give you a hug)." Their skit ended with the duo sharing a hug.

Andrew was also seen doing similar acts with Amar Upadhyay. He was also seen learning dance steps from Shonali Nagrani and Sunny Leone. The cricketer danced to Dekh Le from Munna Bhai MBBS. Andrew was one of the guest entrants on the reality show.

Bigg Boss 5 aired on Colors from October 2011-January 2012. Both Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were seen as the hosts of the show. Juhi won season five of the show. Shakti Kapoor, Pooja Bedi, Mahek Chahal, Pooja Mishra, and Siddharth Bhardwaj were also part of the show.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film features Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani.

Andrew died after a single-vehicle auto accident at the age of 46. He is survived by his wife and two young children. According to a statement issued by Queensland Police, the accident happened in Hervey Range Road, about 50 km outside Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night.

"Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville that's taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night. Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," news agency PTI reported quoting a statement.

