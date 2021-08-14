Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Anil Kapoor admitted to dating '20-25 girls from the film industry' before settling down with wife Sunita
bollywood

When Anil Kapoor admitted to dating '20-25 girls from the film industry' before settling down with wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for nearly four decades. On the day of their daughter Rhea's wedding, here's their love story.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot in 1984.

As his daughter Rhea Kapoor prepares to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday, here's the story of how Anil Kapoor decided to settle down and marry Sunita Kapoor. 

In recent interviews, Anil Kapoor has said that his wife is the one who commands the most authority at their home. In 2020, celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary, the actor had spoken about how he proposed to Sunita. But not before he admitted, at a press event for the film Mubarakan, that he had had ‘20 to 25 girlfriends from the film industry’ before deciding to settle down.

He said in his special Instagram post, “This is the beginning of a long love story... On the night of 17th May, I signed an important film which was a big step in my career, and on 18th May I took an even bigger step... I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals as well! And we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”

Anil went into greater depth in a conversation with Humans of Bombay. “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me–that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party – there was just something about her. We started talking and became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that."

Anil Kapoor said that he thought of himself as ‘bekaar (useless)’ as compared to her, and that they began ‘dating organically’. The couple dated for a decade before Anil decided to propose to her, after signing a big film, which he was sure would mean more income. “I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, Meri Jung, I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come… I can get married!”

Also read: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to marry, see their best photos together

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have two other children, besides Rhea – daughter Sonam Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor sonam kapoor rhea kapoor sunita kapoor harsh varrdhan kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married today? Hustle and bustle seen outside Anil Kapoor's house

UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:02 AM IST
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says it's 'unfair' to assume he takes things for granted, just because he's Anil Kapoor's son

UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts

Hansle Parchment tracks down woman who helped him win gold. Watch viral video

Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP