Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married today? Hustle and bustle seen outside Anil Kapoor's house

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Visuals shared on social media showed a flurry of activity outside Anil's Juhu bungalow, reportedly also the wedding venue, as Karan was spotted paying a visit.

Rhea Kapoor, who has produced films such as Aisha and Veere Di Wedding, has been in a relationship with Karan Boolani for 13 years. India Today cited sources as saying that the ‘hush-hush’ wedding is likely to be a ‘two-three day affair’, and will be attended only by close friends and family. +

Rhea's sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are both in Mumbai. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018, and juggle between London and Mumbai.

In a special birthday post last year, Rhea described Karan as ‘my man’. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

On Rhea's birthday, Karan wrote in a post, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday."