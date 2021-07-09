Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Asha Bhosle practised Aaja Aaja in her car but her driver 'thought I was gasping for breath'
bollywood

When Asha Bhosle practised Aaja Aaja in her car but her driver 'thought I was gasping for breath'

Asha Bhosle recalled how her driver thought she needed medical help when she practised the tune for Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Asha Bhosle appeared on Indian Idol 12 where she also talked about one of her most famous songs.

Asha Bhosle remembered one of her hit songs and opened up on how she was not too sure of taking it up initially. The singer appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, and talked about Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. She also revealed the advice that her sister, Lata Mangeshkar gave her.

On the episode, Asha Bhosle watched Nihal Tauro perform the song Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera and she remembered the time when she contemplated whether she should sing it.

"This song (Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera) was very difficult for me to sing. R.D Burman Saab came home one day, took the baaja and sat down requesting me to sing the song. When I heard him play the ‘O aa jaa, aah aah’ part, I was a little taken aback as I didn’t think I would be able to do it. However, I informed Burman saab that I would make an attempt to sing the song after four to five days," Asha Bhosle said on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

She said, "I started practising the main tune in my car so much, that one day, my driver got worried. Once we reached Haji Ali which is where I stay, my driver suddenly asked me if I wanted to visit the hospital as he thought I was gasping for breath. It was a really funny moment.” The original song also featured Mohd Rafi's voice alongwith that of Asha Bhosle.

“The moment I reached home, I went to my sister Lata Mangeshkar and conveyed my apprehensions singing the song to which she said, ‘You are forgetting that you are a Mangeshkar first and later Bhosle. Go sing the song, you will do good’," Asha Bhosle added.

Watch: Asha sings the song at a live concert:

The episode featuring Asha Bhosle on Indian Idol Season 12 will be aired this weekend on on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also feature her singing a few lines from her hit song Rangeela Re from Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. Show host Aditya Narayan, who also sang a few lines in the original song will also be seen singing with Asha Bhosle.

Topics
asha bhosle indian idol 12

