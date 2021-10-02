Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Asha Parekh was 'in love with a married man’ but didn't want to be a ‘homewrecker’
bollywood

When Asha Parekh was 'in love with a married man’ but didn't want to be a ‘homewrecker’

Published on Oct 02, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Asha Parekh turns 79 today.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Asha Parekh celebrates her 79th birthday on Saturday. The actor, who was once among the highest paid film personalities, made millions of hearts beat for her but chose to remain single for life. The Dil Deke Dekho actor fell for a married man but was in no mood to be a “homewrecker” and chose to live the life the way she did. 

Talking about making her choice to remain single for life, Asha had told Verve magazine in 2019, “Staying alone was probably one of the best decisions I made. I was in love with a married man and didn’t want to be a homewrecker so, in retrospect, it was the only choice I had, according to the way I wanted to live my life. You see, time and circumstance are everything. You can’t stop what is meant to happen, and you can’t force what isn’t fated to occur. But I hope you know you’re signing up for a life of endurance.”

Asha had also said that she couldn't let anyone dictate her in life. She added, “I would’ve never been able to take someone dictating terms to me — I was just not cut out for it.”

RELATED STORIES

Another time, Asha did come close to getting married but a similar incident happened to her again. She said, “I did come very close to tying the knot once with a professor from the US. I was visiting him and we were in a cafe at 2 a.m., when he turned to me and nonchalantly said, ‘I have a girlfriend and you’ve come in the way’."

Also read: Gandhi actor Ben Kingsley once revealed 400,000 Indians participated in film's funeral scene: 'There was no CGI'

Asha may just be a year away from entering her 80s but all those who know her are well aware of her adventurous streak. She travels with BFFs Helen and Waheeda Rehman and the trio had made a trip to Turkey in recent times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asha parekh waheeda rehman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Saba had the cutest conversation with Jeh, here's how he pulled her earring off

6

Kriti Sanon sports a knee bandage, Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside clinic

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya leave for Paris. See pics

Alia joins Anushka’s birthday bash-bridal shower, Aditya kisses bride-to-be
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP