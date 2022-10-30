When Chunky Panday said Bhavana had brought up Ananya Panday well: 'She'll be a good employee'

Chunky Panday, actor and father of actor Ananya Panday, had once spoken about her being depressed before her Bollywood debut, Student of the Year 2. In an interview in 2019, Chunky Panday had said that when he watched saw the film’s trial show, he was sure she would make it. (Also Read | Ananya Panday sits on Rekha's lap in unseen childhood pic, sends her love on birthday)

Student of the Year 2 (2019) is a teen romantic action comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. The film marked the Bollywood debuts of both Ananya and Tara.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky had said, "Back in the 80s-90s, we'd do stage shows, the only way we could witness public reaction. Now, everyone has become a critic. I am used to it now and I am trying to teach the same to my daughter (Ananya); at their age bullying is rampant. Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she’s equipped to be a good employee.”

Speaking about the time before Ananya’s debut, Chunky had revealed. “I’d see her return home depressed sometimes but I let her be. When I saw the film’s trial show, I was sure she would make it. I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too.”

On Ananya's birthday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and wished the actor. Her mother Bhavana Pandey shared a string of throwback pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday my pudding." Sharing a video of baby Ananya, she captioned it, "Happy Birthday my baby girl. I love you the mostest always and forever."

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star lots of love." Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, " Happy bday AP. Not the best pic as it's a screen grab of our Dreamgirl 2 announcement video. Should click more pics." Malaika Arora shared a picture which she captioned, "Chlo got the date right. Happy birthday my pretty sunshine gurl @ananyapanday P.S We need some pics together."

After Student of the Year 2, Ananya featured in films such as Pati Patni aur Who, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan. She was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and in a comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

