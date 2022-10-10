Ananya Panday sits on Rekha's lap in unseen childhood pic, sends her love on birthday: 'The ultimate queen'

Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories and wished Rekha on her birthday. Rekha turned 68 on October 10. Ananya shared throwback pictures with of herself and the veteran actor as she fangirled over her. In the first picture, Ananya shared a childhood photo of hersself, where Rekha held her in her arms while posing for the camera. She was seen wearing a blue top and Rekha wore a formal suit with white shirt. In another, more recent photo, Rekha placed her hand on Ananya's shoulder and both of them smiled as they posed together at an event. ( Also read: Sara Ali Khan birthday: Kareena Kapoor wishes stepdaughter with old pic, shirtless Saif Ali Khan makes a feature too)

In the second photo, Ananya wore a black dress whereas Rekha wore a pink saree. Sharing the photos as a collage, Ananya Panday wrote, “Then and now – forever a fan girl. Happy birthday to the ulimate queen Rekha ji." Rekha has starred in several films like Do Anjaane, Suhaag, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, among many others. Ananya had reposted their pictures from a fan page. One of her fans commented on the original post, “These two.” Many others dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Ananya Panday wishes Rekha on her 68th birthday via Instagram Stories.

Rekha is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actor Pushpavalli. At the age of 12, she made her debut in the Telugu film, Rangula Ratnam. She made her acting debut in Bollywood as a lead in Sawan Badhon. She has starred in several films since then, giving acclaimed performances in films like Gulzar’s Ijaazat, Shashi Kapoor’s Utsav, Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Khubsoorat.

Ananya was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which did not do well at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

