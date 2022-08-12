Sara Ali Khan birthday: Kareena Kapoor wishes stepdaughter with old pic, shirtless Saif Ali Khan makes a feature too

Actor Sara Ali Khan turned 27 on Friday. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, and Anushka Sharma penned heartfelt birthday messages for her on Instagram. She was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (Also read: When Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh cheered for Sara Ali Khan on her graduation day, Aamir Khan congratulated her. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan with her dad Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Sara. Unlimited pizza and cakes for you today.” Actor Ananya Panday shared glimpses of hers and Sara’s awkward moments and wrote, “There’s never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my child. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. Love ya loads @saraalikhan95,” to mark the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Anushka Sharma wished Sara on her birthday via Instagram Stories.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture from their Kedarnath trip and wrote, “HBD @saraalikhan95. I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand crazy travel memories but even more adventures on films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you.” Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Stories to wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Sara, wishing you love and light always.”

Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited her alma mater in New York and became nostalgic as she shared her pictures on Instagram. As she shared her photo, Sara spoke of gratitude, fondness, and nostalgia. She holds a degree in Political Science and History from Columbia University, New York.

The actor will be next seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She has also wrapped filming of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal, directed by Laxman Utekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON