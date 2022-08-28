When Deepak Tijori revealed Aamir Khan recommended his name twice for films: ‘He wouldn’t go out and talk about it’

Actor, director Deepak Tijori once heaped praises on Aamir Khan with whom he has appeared in multiple films. In an old interview, Deepak revealed how Aamir helped him get his hit films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Ghulam. He also vouched for Aamir and said that he never bragged about recommending him for the films. Also read: Samara Tijori thought dad Deepak Tijori died in Ghulam's famous train scene with Aamir Khan

Deepak rose to fame with his roles in Aashiqui, Khiladi, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and many more. Some of his most popular films include the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and the 1998 film Ghulam, in which he co-starred with Aamir Khan. Apart from these, he also starred in films like Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Afsana Pyar Ka. Aamir also appeared in a cameo role in Deepak’s first lead film Pehla Nasha, opposite Pooja Bhatt.

Deepak and Aamir’s equation dates back to their college where the latter was his senior. Talking about their decades-old friendship, Deepak told Rediff that Aamir never changed even after becoming a ‘big star’. In fact, Aamir recommended Deepak to the director, not once but twice for his films, which later became a huge success among the audience. Talking about it, Deepak said, “I also worked with him in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and learnt that it was he who had recommended my name to the director (Mansoor Khan)!”

“I realised he was not one of those guys who would probably go out and talk about it. He does his work silently and he believes in doing it professionally. Even in Ghulam he had recommended my name, and he had asked me to meet [director] Vikram Bhatt. I have seen him growing, and I am very happy. I feel good for him,” he further added during the interview.

Deepak Tijori turned a year older on Sunday. After acting, he made his directorial debut with Oops (2003). He was last seen in Voot’s Illegal-Justice, Out of Order, which also featured Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Kubbra Sait and others.

