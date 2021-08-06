Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dharmendra revealed that Amitabh Bachchan got Sholay because of him: 'Chalo bechare ko de do'
bollywood

When Dharmendra revealed that Amitabh Bachchan got Sholay because of him: 'Chalo bechare ko de do'

Dharmendra once revealed that Amitabh Bachchan got the role of Jai in Sholay because he'd put in a good word for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay.

The role of Jai in the hit film Sholay was originally supposed to be played by Shatrughan Sinha, but due to a variety of factors, including Amitabh Bachchan asking Dharmendra to put in a good word for him, Shatrughan wasn't hired.

In an interview, Dharmendra admitted that he played a role in the hiring of Amitabh Bachchan, and said that he was talking about it publicly only because Amitabh himself had thanked him.

Asked if this story is true, Dharmendra said in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in 2018, in Hindi, "I've never spoken about this, but since Amitabh has started saying that I helped him get the role, I'll say it: yes, I did help him get the role. He used to come to me... But originally, the role was going to go to Shatrughan Sinha."

He said that Shatrughan Sinha even spoke to him about why he suggested Amitabh's name, and Dharmendra told him, "Yaar, kuch samajh nahi aata, woh pehle aaya, socha chalo bechare ko de do (I don't know, he came to me first and I thought the poor guy should get it)."

A 2015 Scroll report provided more context. "As his films continued to flop," the article said about Amitabh, "roles became scarce." It continued, "Ramesh (Sippy, director) toyed with the idea of signing on Shatru but finally decided that he was too big a star. Three mega-watt stars translate into mega-watt ego problems. Ramesh had seen both Bombay to Goa and Anand, and was impressed by Amitabh’s talent. Meanwhile, Amitabh had also asked Dharmendra to put in a word. The lobbying worked. Amitabh was cast as Jai."

Shatrughan, earlier this year, attributed it to scheduling issues. He said in an appearance on Indian Idol 12, "During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break."

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he turned down Sholay: ‘We can call it a human error or…’

Sholay, which also starred Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, remains one of Hindi cinema's most successful and celebrated films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan dharmendra sholay shatrughan sinha
RELATED STORIES

Related Stories

bollywood

Esha Deol says dad Dharmendra wasn't keen on her entering Bollywood, felt 'girls should be kept away from the world'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
bollywood

Dharmendra recalls asking himself in his youth 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya' while looking at mirror. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP