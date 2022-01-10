When Dharmendra visited ancestral home in Punjab, shared stories about a broken chair, participating in talent hunt

Dharmendra has shared an old clip from a TV show Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai hosted by Vinay Pathak. The actor was a guest on the show and had visited his ancestral house in Sahnewal village in Ludhiana as part of the programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip shows Dharmendra talking about his parents and was captioned by the actor on Twitter, “Truth of life….we realised… when they have gone.” It goes on to show Dharmendra visiting his ancestral home in Punjab.

In the video, he walks down the narrow lane to reach his house amid several starstruck fans, opens the lock and is surprised to see his renovated house. He finds several family pictures neatly put up on a wall and begins talking about them one by one. Dharmendra introduces Vinay to his family members from the black and white pictures. He tells him about his parents, brother and sister. He also points towards his solo portrait and reveals that it was the same picture he had sent for a talent contest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra was born in 1935 to Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur in a Sikh Punjabi Jat family. He did his schooling from Ludhiana.

Also read: Dharmendra on turning 86: I feel I was born to love and get loved

As fans poured him with good wishes for sharing old memories, a fan went on to share another clip from the same show. It shows Dharmendra sharing a childhood story with Vinay and the show's audience. He reveals that he and his brother once broke a chair in a fight and were afraid that their father would beat them up if he found it. The two brothers tied it up and neatly placed it in their drawing room. Their aunt, who was slightly heavy in appearance, visited them during a family function and sat on the chair. When their father learnt that the chair was broken, they blamed it on the aunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the show, Dharmendra had also talked about how he had filed an application for the talent contest and had dropped it in the letter box after reciting gayatri mantra. He called the letter box a temple and his application 'chadhawa (offering)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.