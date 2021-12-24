Dharmendra gives a tour of his farmhouse, says corona 'naam badal kar ghum rahi hai'. Watch video

Actor Dharmendra on Friday morning gave a view of his Lonavala farmhouse as he sipped a hot beverage on his patio. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a video featuring his home, where he returned after a long time.

Dharmendra sat on a chair wearing a grey jacket, black pants and a cowboy hat. The video started with a view of the greenery at his farmhouse and then the house. The outdoor seating area with rust coloured sofa, surrounded by potted plants, was also seen in the video clip.

As the camera turned towards Dharmendra, he said, "Hello friends. Ek lambe arse k baad apne farm pe pahucha hun. Delhi me shooting karraha tha toh sardi. Himachal (Pradesh) me Sunny (Deol) k saath ghumta raha waha bhi sardi. Aur yaha bhi sardi hai. Black tea peeraha hun (After a long time I've returned to my farmhouse. When I was in Delhi, it was cold there. Then it was cold in Himachal too when I travelled with Sunny. And now, it's cold here too. I'm having black tea)."

He then continued, "Yeh corona hai na, yeh naam badal kar ghum rahi hai. Kuch pata nahi kya ajeebsa naam hai omi-something (This coronavirus is still moving around changing its name. It has a weird name--omi something). Please take care. Main aapka dada, nana, chacha jo bhi aap mujhe samjhe apna khyal rakhna (Whatever you consider me as--grandfather, uncle, please take care of yourself). Love you all. Please take care. Ok? Bye."

Sharing the post, he wrote, "With love (two hearts emoji) to you all (heart with ribbon emoji)." Reacting to the post his daughter, actor Esha Deol wrote, "@aapkadharam love you too papa. Take care."

Dharmendra's family--wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny, Bobby and daughters Ahana, Esha--stay in Mumbai. He chose to stay in his Lonavala farmhouse near Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Recently the cast and crew of the film including Dharmendra had travelled to Delhi for the shoot.

