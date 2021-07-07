Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu used Facebook for the first time in 2017, had adorable exchange. Watch video

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu used Facebook for the first time in 2017. Watch their first video together on the social media platform.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in their first video on Facebook.

Late actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu used Facebook for the first time on April 12, 2017. A video of them experimenting with the platform has been circulating online after the veteran actor's death on Wednesday.

In the video, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are seen enjoying their tea and snacks. Dilip, who was 94 years old then, can be seen dressed in white with a biscuit in his hand. Saira Banu sits next to him, also dressed in white, with a red scarf wrapped around her head. She can be heard saying, "Yusufji", "Yusuf baby", and "Yusuf jaan" asking him to look and speak for the camera. Saira jokingly asked him for a bite of his biscuit.

Sharing the video, Dilip had captioned it 'tea time is at noon'. The caption continued, "Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome."

He had taken to Twitter to make the announcement: "Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya (I've started a Facebook account from today as per your wish). Based on popular demand, I've setup a Facebook account today."

Dilip Kumar had taken to Twitter to make the announcement.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98. His last rites will be held at 5 pm at the Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz, Mumbai, a post on his Twitter account said. Dilip was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital last Tuesday. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle at 8.01 am.

Also Read | Farah Khan recalls 'stampede, hysteria' when Dilip Kumar 'walked into a wedding reception'

He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again.

veteran actor dilip kumar dilip kumar saira banu wife saira banu

