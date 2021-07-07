Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dilip Kumar spoke about not having any children to carry forward his legacy: 'We have no regrets'
bollywood

When Dilip Kumar spoke about not having any children to carry forward his legacy: 'We have no regrets'

Dilip Kumar in a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times spoke about not having any children to carry forward his legacy. Here's what he said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Dilip Kumar has died at the age of 98.(HT Photo)

Actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu. The couple didn't have any children, and in a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, he'd spoken about leaving behind a legacy.

"It would have been great if we had our own kids," Dilip Kumar had said. "But we have no regrets. We are both submissive to the will of God. As for incompleteness, I must tell you that neither Saira nor I can complain of a lack of contentment. It is enough for us that we have our families to share our happiness and our small dismays with. Mine is a large family, with so many nieces and nephews and their families of growing kids speaking the language of today, which is as bewildering as it is befitting the times they are living in. Saira’s is a small family comprising her brother Sultan and his kids and grandchildren. We feel we are lucky to be there for them when they need us."

Also read: 'Dilip Kumar was an acting institution'; when Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan honoured his talents

Asked who will carry forward his legacy, Dilip Kumar said, "I already see so many actors eager to carry forward what I established in my time. When a bright young actor comes up to me and says, ‘Sir, I wish to follow your work and walk the path you paved for us with your foresight,’ I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for having taken me through the paces of finding my way in a profession I had no preparation to be in."

Also read: Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, family announces with 'profound grief'

Dilip Kumar's death was announced by family friend Faisal Farooqui, on the actor's official Twitter account. He wrote, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar saira banu

Related Stories

bollywood

'Dilip Kumar was an acting institution'; when Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan honoured his talents

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:06 AM IST
bollywood

Dilip Kumar's smouldering intensity was felt over 5 decades; a list of best films, from Mughal-E-Azam to Devdas

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:26 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP