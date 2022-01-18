When Govinda hid his marriage to protect image: 'My career was like my doll, was afraid someone would snatch it'

Govinda and wife Sunita have been married for over 36 years and have had the most stable marriages in the Hindi film industry. Govinda had just begn as an actor when he fell in love with Sunita and the latter even got the approval of his mother who only wanted her to be his wife. However, Govinda had once revealed he chose to hide his marital status for almost an year, out of the fear of losing his fan following.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During their joint appearance on chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Govinda and Sunita had shared their love story and how they went on to tie the knot. Govinda revealed that he kept his wedding a secret until the birth of their daughter Tina. “People had scared me that my girls write me love letters and loves me so much, I would lose my image and my fan following.”

When host Simi Garewal asked him if it really mattered to him, Govinda denied it and said, “I don't think so, it was more of my mistake.”

Govinda had also revealed that they hardly ever went out in that one year of marriage. Opening up about what he would do if was ever asked about his marital status, Govinda said, “I used to run away, I would slip out, I always thought that person was sent by someone (to enquire) who would sabotage my career.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Govinda releases new music video, people call it 'embarrassing to watch': 'Going from bad to worse'

At that point of time, my career had become like my doll. I was afraid someone would snatch my doll."

While Sunita had denied ever feeling bad about it, Govinda accepted she did feel bad sometimes. "Sah jana bhi ek kala hoti hai, jaise ki nibhana, isne ajhe se nibhaya (to bear is also an art, like maintaining a relationship, she maintained it well)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON