Govinda releases new music video, people call it 'embarrassing to watch': 'Going from bad to worse'

Govinda has added one more song to his credit as a singer with his new release Hello. On Wednesday, Govinda shared the new song and made the announcement on social media, writing: “Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!”

In Hello, Govinda features with Nisha Sharma, who describes herself as an artist on her Instagram. The song starts with Govinda grooving to the opening beats in his trademark style, dressed in a quirky white suit. He then ropes in Nisha to match steps with him. The duo can be seen dancing around in a colourful garden and around brightly lit up streets as Govinda sings: “Hello!” The song's lyrics are also composed by Govinda in collaboration with Rohit Raj Sinha.

Govinda also plays the piano and twirls Nisha Sharma around in the song. On Instagram, the comments section of Govinda's post filled up with mixed reactions. While some were overtly excited to see Govinda in a new video, several others criticised it, with one comment summing up the general emotion on Instagram-- ‘he’s lost insight'.

“It’s embarrassing to watch you do all this. Partner was an amazing movie. After that you should have hung your cape and felt good about the amazing work you’ve done… not make a joke of yourself," read a comment while another added: “Going from bad to worse. ith so much of acting talent, this guy has lost insight.” Some also asked Govinda to shed his 90s dance style: “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022 not 90s," wrote one while another added: “Govinda forgot it's 2022.”

Govinda is best known for films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Dulhe Raja, among others. Previously, he released the songs Chashma Chadha Ke and Tip Tip Paani Barsa. He was last seen in the movie Rangeela Raja, which received poor reviews.

