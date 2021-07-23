Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Himesh Reshammiya said he didn’t struggle as Salman Khan’s family was ‘backing’ him, advised ‘sticking to a camp’

Himesh Reshammiya once said that belonging to a ‘camp’ in Bollywood makes one’s journey easier. He added that Salman Khan and his family’s support ensured that he did not have to struggle.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Himesh Reshammiya credited Salman Khan for his smooth journey in Bollywood.

Singer, composer, actor, reality show judge Himesh Reshammiya wears many hats. He got his first break in the film industry thanks to Salman Khan and composed two songs for Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. The two have collaborated on a number of projects, including Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bodyguard.

As Himesh Reshammiya turns a year older, here is looking back at one of his old interviews, in which he stressed on the importance of belonging to a ‘camp’ and credited his success to Salman Khan’s family ‘backing’ him.

Talking to Hindustan Times in 2012, Himesh said, “If you are sticking to a camp (in Bollywood), it works because (of) the platform (it provides). There are so many talented people than me but how will they prove their talent? So yes it is important to be a part of a camp.”

“Also, at the same time you need to be ready creatively at any given point. When you get a break, you can’t start working and follow a deadline. You should be creatively ready, pray to God and if you get a chance to have someone to back you, it works wonderfully,” he added.

Himesh, who was launched as a composer in Bollywood by Salman, said that his journey has not been a tough one. “It’s not been hard because I had Salman Khan’s family backing me. They gave me my first break at a very early age. I didn’t really have to struggle,” he said.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez poses in a blanket for sultry photoshoot with strong message: ‘You’re not ugly, society is’

In 2005, Himesh became a sensation after he made his debut as a playback singer with Aashiq Banaya Aapne. He has sung popular tracks such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Afsana Bana Ke and Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri.

Himesh made his debut as an actor in 2007 with Aap Kaa Surroor, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself. He went on to star in films such as Karzzzz, Radio, Khiladi 786 and The Xpose.

Last month, Himesh released the title track of Surroor 2021, his new album. This is his third studio album after Aap Kaa Surroor (2006) and Aap Se Mausiiquii (2016).

