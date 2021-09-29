When Indra Nooyi’s mom wanted Priyanka Chopra to tie the knot: 'Get married and settle down'

Indra Nooyi and Priyanka Chopra go way back. The former CEO of PepsiCo had shared a stage with Priyanka in July 2018, during the Forbes Women Summit held in New York City.

At the event, Indra Nooyi and Priyanka Chopra spoke about breaking barriers, having a work-life balance, and other subjects. It was during the chat that Indra revealed that when she informed her mother that she was meeting Priyanka at the event, she asked Indra to convey a message on her behalf.

“I just spoke to my mother who lives in Manhattan and I said, 'Mom, I'm going to do this panel with Priyanka', and the first thing she said to me was, 'Tell Priyanka to get married and settle down.' That's the only thing she asked me to pass on to you. If I stayed on the phone for two more minutes, she would have recommended five guys she found,” she informed Priyanka.

A few months after the event, in December 2018, Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in India. The couple had two weddings, one in accordance with Hindu traditions, and the other as per Christian traditions.

Three years after their meeting, on Wednesday, Indra sent Priyanka a copy of her new book, My Life in Full. Sharing a picture of it on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka said, “So excited to delve into this. A woman I admire so much. Love u,” tagging Indra's Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra gets Indra Nooyi's book.

Meanwhile, in a panel discussion on Mojo Story this week, Indra confessed she wasn't aware of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's illustrious lineage when she took her under her wing and mentored her.

“I had no idea who Navya Nanda was when I was mentoring her. I just saw her as this extraordinary businessperson, but very young. And I'm thinking to myself, ‘I wish I had her maturity when I was her age’. I didn't,” she said.