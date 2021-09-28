Inside Priyanka Chopra's private jet life with Citadel crew, champagne and Diana. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is off to a new location for the shoot of her upcoming series, Citadel. On Monday, her co-star Osy Ikhile shared a video on Instagram, showing an inside look at their private jet.

Osy, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, shared a slick Instagram Reels video. “33 TODAY!!! THANK YOU LORD!!!! Very blessed!! Extremely grateful! God is good! Famtree is winning! Life is DOPE,” he said in the caption of the video. Osy showed a glimpse of Priyanka's dog, Diana, as everyone walked to the private jet on the tarmac. Inside the plane, Priyanka could be seen sipping champagne with a serious look.

The crew played Uno on the flight and took advantage of all the private jet perks they were provided. Osy closed the video with a tiny tour of their luxurious hotel. He shared another post as he posed with Diana in his arms. He geo-tagged himself in Valencia, Spain.

Citadel is a spy series executive-produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The series stars Priyanka in the lead role with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Citadel will have multiple sister-series shot in different countries. In India, the series will be directed by Raj and DK. However, not much else is known about the cast or the production timeline.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Outlander star Sam Heughan. It will also have a special appearance by singer Celine Dion.

Priyanka also recently announced her comeback Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films and will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had to tender an apology to her fans for The Activist, a competitive series that aimed to pit several activists and public figures against each other in order to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game. It got a lot of backlash on social media and Priyanka apologised to fans and followers for hurting their sentiments unintentionally.