When Jaya was told only her prayers can help ‘clinically dead’ Amitabh Bachchan: I had Hanuman Chalisa in my hand

Veteran Amitabh Bachchan suffered several injuries at work but his biggest remains the one when injured himself on the sets of Coolie. He was rushed to a hospital where he remained in a coma and did not respond to treatments despite multiple surgeries. He was even declared ‘clinically dead’ for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. Recalling the scary situation, Jaya Bachchan once revealed the doctor told her to pray for him as it was the only option left. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what cute thing Jaya Bachchan does when she feels romantic

Amitabh Bachchan injured on the sets of Coolie

When Jaya Bachchan was told to pray for Amitabh Bachchan but she couldn't.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan injured himself on the sets of Coolie on August 2 in 1982 during an intense action sequence. He was filming a fight scene with actor Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus when he miscalculated a jump and ended up injuring his abdominal area. It caused him massive internal haemorrhage and bleeding.

Amitabh Bachchan recalled being in coma

Simi Garewal once asked Amitabh about it on her show. The actor revealed, “I was in a coma. I had ruptured my intestine in the accident on the set. And then there was the surgery which was conducted almost as an emergency. We went to Bombay 5 days later, the sutures ruptured, and I had to have another surgery. It was the end of that surgery where I couldn’t come out of anaesthesia for 12-14 hours. That’s when they felt it was all over because there was hardly any pulse, BP was down to almost zero.”

Jaya Bachchan shared her reaction to Amitabh's injury

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Jaya shared her reaction when she was informed about Amitabh's condition by her brother-in-law. She said, "When I had reached the hospital where my brother-in-law said, “Where were you, we were searching for you? We have been looking for you?” And I said I went home to see kids. Then he sort of took me up, he asked me to be brave and then I am going to tell you. I was like, no it’s not possible, he’s not going to do this. I know it’s not possible. I had the prayer book in my hand, hanuman chalisa. Dr Dastoor passed by and said, ‘It’s only your prayers that’ll help.’ But I couldn’t read it. I couldn’t see what they were doing but I could see that they were pumping his heart, they were giving him injections. And after they gave up, I saw his toe move, and I said, ‘He moved, he moved.’ And then he revived."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973. They have two children--daughter Shweta Bachchan and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. Jaya and Amitabh are celebrating 50 years of togetherness on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON