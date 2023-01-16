When Kabir Bedi said he was ordained a monk in Myanmar as a child, roamed streets with a bowl to get donations

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi had once revealed that he spent a few months in Myanmar as a Buddhist monk when he was 10 years old. In an old interview, Kabir had said that he had to shave his head, wear a robe and roam the streets with a bowl to get donations. (Also Read | Kabir Bedi says Parveen Babi 'resented' he was a bigger star than her in Italy)

Kabir was born in Lahore to a Sikh family. His father was Baba Pyare Lal Singh Bedi and his mother was Freda Bedi. She was the first Western woman to take ordination in Tibetan Buddhism.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Kabir had said, “My mother was a Buddhist nun in Tibet for the last 15 years of her life. I was also ordained a monk in Burma when I was 10. I spent a few months in a monastery as well. My head was shaved, and I was put in a room, had to wear a robe, roam the streets with a bowl to get donations of food from people and meditate for certain hours in the day. I spent the summer that year as a Buddhist monk.”

In 2021, Kabir released his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. In it, he wrote about his marriages and even the relationship he shared with the late actor Parveen Babi. He also wrote about his move to Hollywood from Bollywood, his spiritual side and more.

Kabir was married to Protima Bedi but parted ways. They became parents to daughter Pooja Bedi and son, Siddharth. He died by suicide in 1997. Kabir was in a relationship with Parveen Babi and later married Susan Humphreys. They have a son Adam Bedi. He next married Nikki Bedi but divorced in 2005. He is now married to Parveen Dusanj.

Kabir Bedi made his Bollywood debut in 1971 with Hulchal. He found international success with his Italian TV show Sandokan in the 1980s and appearances in films like Octopussy later on.

Kabir continued to act in Hindi films, switching to character roles after the 1990s. Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Raj Khosla's Kacche Dhaage, Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang, and Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na are some of the movies in his filmography.

