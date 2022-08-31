When Kajol said Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon: ‘He said he was really tired'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for 23 years. In an old interview, Kajol revealed that after their wedding they went on a two-month long honeymoon but had to return as Ajay kept on telling her that he is not feeling well. Also Read: Ajay Devgn called Kajol ‘low maintenance wife’, revealed they married on his house’s terrace: 5 funny revelations about the couple

Kajol and Ajay met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. The two later dated for almost 4 years but hid their relationship from the public. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home and later left for a two-month-long honeymoon to Europe after their wedding.

In an old interview with India Today, Kajol said, “We went on a honeymoon for two months. It was actually a condition that I had put forward before our marriage. I wanted to tour the world on our honeymoon. So we booked the tickets. We went from Australia to Los Angeles to Las Vegas."

Adding that Ajay wanted to ‘run away’ from the honeymoon, she said, “We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He [Ajay] was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I’ll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well. When I asked him what we could do, he said ‘Let’s go home!’ I asked him, ‘Home? For a headache?!’ He said, ‘I’m really tired.”

On April 20, 2003, the two welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan. Seven years later, on September 13, 2010, their son Yug Devgan was born.

Last year, in January Kajol made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane's film Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix. She will soon be making her web-series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar show. She will also be seen in Salaam Venky. The film which is directed by Revathi was announced last year in October. It will also star Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra. Actor Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.

